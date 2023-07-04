Sign up
Previous
Photo 2956
Sunset, Before the Fireworks!
Once again, as the sun was about to set, there was one of the cloud banks, that totally blocked out the sun. Was a very nice night out to watch the fireworks.
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th July 2023 8:24pm
Tags
misc-rick365
