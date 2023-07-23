Previous
Tonight's Sunset with Clouds! by rickster549
Tonight's Sunset with Clouds!

The clouds were rolling by and finally as the sun got below the horizon, things started to light up just a little. Thought it might get even better, but this was about the brightest that it got. At least it was a very cool afternoon after the rains.
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 24th, 2023  
