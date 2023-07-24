Sign up
Previous
Photo 2976
Got Some Nice Red Skies Tonight!
Still having the afternoon thunderstorms passing through. But good thing about that, is that it offers some really interesting clouds and gives something for the sun to reflect off of after it has gone down. Best on black if you have the time
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th July 2023 8:38pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
John
ace
Very cool sunset!
July 25th, 2023
