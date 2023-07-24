Previous
Got Some Nice Red Skies Tonight! by rickster549
Got Some Nice Red Skies Tonight!

Still having the afternoon thunderstorms passing through. But good thing about that, is that it offers some really interesting clouds and gives something for the sun to reflect off of after it has gone down. Best on black if you have the time
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Rick

@rickster549
John ace
Very cool sunset!
July 25th, 2023  
