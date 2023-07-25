Sign up
Photo 2977
Another Cloudy Sunset!
More thunderstorms blew in this afternoon so had plenty of clouds. Tried to play golf, but there was just a little too much lightning, so didn't stay out on the course.
25th July 2023
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th July 2023 8:53pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
