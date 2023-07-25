Previous
Another Cloudy Sunset!
Another Cloudy Sunset!

More thunderstorms blew in this afternoon so had plenty of clouds. Tried to play golf, but there was just a little too much lightning, so didn't stay out on the course.
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

