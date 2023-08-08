Previous
Sure Wasn't Expecting this Tonight! by rickster549
Sure Wasn't Expecting this Tonight!

The sun again, got blocked going down, so wasn't expecting any kind of colors, but after sunset time, started noticing some red coming out of the clouds and then this happened. Just just never know.
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Rick

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
That is so good. Love the rays and the colour.
August 9th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Fabulous.
August 9th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
My, so powerful... fab and a fav.
August 9th, 2023  
