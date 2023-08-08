Sign up
Photo 2991
Sure Wasn't Expecting this Tonight!
The sun again, got blocked going down, so wasn't expecting any kind of colors, but after sunset time, started noticing some red coming out of the clouds and then this happened. Just just never know.
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point.
Photo Details
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Delwyn Barnett
ace
That is so good. Love the rays and the colour.
August 9th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous.
August 9th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
My, so powerful... fab and a fav.
August 9th, 2023
