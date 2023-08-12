Previous
Sunset With the Rain Storm! by rickster549
Sunset With the Rain Storm!

One more from last night, as I couldn't make it out tonight. :-(
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Rick

Danette Thompson ace
Love the split sky!
August 13th, 2023  
