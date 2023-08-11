Previous
A Little Bit of Everything! by rickster549
A Little Bit of Everything!

Tonight, we got a little sunshine, clouds, rain and I almost had a strike of lightning, but just missed that. Fortunately, we stayed dry on the pier, as the thunderstorm was across the river.
11th August 2023

Rick

@rickster549
amyK
Nicely dramatic
August 12th, 2023  
