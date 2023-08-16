Sign up
Previous
Photo 2999
Another One of Those Almost Didn't Go Nights!
Lots of rain showers all around but still had to go down to the pier. And surprisingly, we actually got a little burst of color as the sun went down.
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
3
0
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
2992
2993
2994
2995
2996
2997
2998
2999
2945
2699
2998
2946
2700
2999
2947
2701
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th August 2023 8:10pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Lovely rays
August 17th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Sometimes easy - sometimes hard :)
August 17th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
The touches of pink color is pretty against the moody blue tones.
August 17th, 2023
