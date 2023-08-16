Previous
Another One of Those Almost Didn't Go Nights! by rickster549
Another One of Those Almost Didn't Go Nights!

Lots of rain showers all around but still had to go down to the pier. And surprisingly, we actually got a little burst of color as the sun went down.
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Rick

@rickster549
Delwyn Barnett ace
Lovely rays
August 17th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Sometimes easy - sometimes hard :)
August 17th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
The touches of pink color is pretty against the moody blue tones.
August 17th, 2023  
