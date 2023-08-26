Previous
Sunset At the End of the Pier! by rickster549
Sunset At the End of the Pier!

Had the sun out for a little bit, but right after this shot, it started going down behind another cloud bank, as it did last night. But tonight, there were not really any rays projecting up the way it did last night.
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Rick

Mark ace
Very nice shot.
August 27th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Love how you framed the setting sun...great composition
August 27th, 2023  
