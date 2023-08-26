Sign up
Previous
Photo 3009
Sunset At the End of the Pier!
Had the sun out for a little bit, but right after this shot, it started going down behind another cloud bank, as it did last night. But tonight, there were not really any rays projecting up the way it did last night.
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8677
photos
166
followers
52
following
824% complete
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
3008
3009
2955
2709
3008
2956
2710
3009
2957
2711
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th August 2023 7:42pm
sunsets-rick365
Mark
ace
Very nice shot.
August 27th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Love how you framed the setting sun...great composition
August 27th, 2023
