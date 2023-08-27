Previous
A Few Rays Tonight, but Nothing Like the Other Night! by rickster549
A Few Rays Tonight, but Nothing Like the Other Night!

Had somewhat of a cloud bank out there which blocked the sun going down but at least we did get a little time of rays coming through.
