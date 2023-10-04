Previous
Not Much to Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3043

Not Much to Sunset Tonight!

More rain this afternoon, but at least it let up enough that we could get out on the pier for a few shots of the rainy horizon.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

