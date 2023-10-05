Previous
Saw the Sun for a Little Bit! by rickster549
Saw the Sun for a Little Bit!

And then it dropped behind a cloud bank on the horizon and it was pretty much blocked out from then on.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Rick

@rickster549
Danette Thompson ace
Pretty tones
October 6th, 2023  
