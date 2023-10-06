Previous
The Clouds Just Won't Go Away! by rickster549
Photo 3045

The Clouds Just Won't Go Away!

At least there was a little light after the sun went down. And while we were standing out there, it started to drizzle so we moved back under the trees to get out of it to see as much as we could.
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Rick

