Photo 3048
Almost Had Another One Like Last Night!
Just need a few more clouds up there, but even with these, it still lit up really well, again tonight.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
2
4
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8794
photos
164
followers
52
following
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th October 2023 7:10pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
A super dramatic sky!
October 10th, 2023
*lynn
ace
wow, so much color!
October 10th, 2023
