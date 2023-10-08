Sign up
Previous
Photo 3047
Everything Finally Alligned Tonight!
And what a sunset it was. It was some really odd shaped clouds and really spread out there. Was such an amazing show of color tonight for sure. Best on black if you have the time.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th October 2023 7:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Jane Pittenger
ace
OMG what a gorgeous sunset. I was all ready to go out for a sunset tonight and thick heavy clouds came in
October 9th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
How about cloning out the piece of dock on the right?
October 9th, 2023
amyK
ace
Spectacular
October 9th, 2023
