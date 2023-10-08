Previous
Everything Finally Alligned Tonight! by rickster549
Everything Finally Alligned Tonight!

And what a sunset it was. It was some really odd shaped clouds and really spread out there. Was such an amazing show of color tonight for sure. Best on black if you have the time.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Jane Pittenger ace
OMG what a gorgeous sunset. I was all ready to go out for a sunset tonight and thick heavy clouds came in
October 9th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
How about cloning out the piece of dock on the right?
October 9th, 2023  
amyK ace
Spectacular
October 9th, 2023  
