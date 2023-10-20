Previous
Sunset, as We Were Leaving the Pier! by rickster549
Photo 3059

Sunset, as We Were Leaving the Pier!

Had this one before, but as always, when we leave the pier, we have to take a look back at this point and see how much it lights up. Just so happened, there were two girls sitting out on the ground so they managed to be in the shot. :-)
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
838% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise