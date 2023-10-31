Sign up
Photo 3070
One More from Last NIght!
This was quite a while after the sun went down as you can see from the calming effects of the water, due to the long exposure.
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8860
photos
168
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th October 2023 7:15pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Joy's Focus
ace
Spectacular sunset!
November 1st, 2023
