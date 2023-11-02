Previous
Another Shot from Several Days Ago! by rickster549
Photo 3072

Another Shot from Several Days Ago!

Clouded up tonight and was very windy out there on the pier, and it even started raining a little bit. So had to go back and use one of the other nights for the sunset.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Rick

@rickster549
Jane Pittenger ace
Beautiful clouds
November 3rd, 2023  
KWind ace
Wow! FAV.
November 3rd, 2023  
