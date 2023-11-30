Previous
You Never Know What Sunset Will Bring! by rickster549
You Never Know What Sunset Will Bring!

After yesterday's sunset, it's sort of disappointing when you go out there and all you get is this. But guess I should never complain when you've had sunshine most of the day. :-)
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Rick

Taffy ace
Beautiful, even if not what you'd hoped for
December 1st, 2023  
