Previous
Photo 3100
You Never Know What Sunset Will Bring!
After yesterday's sunset, it's sort of disappointing when you go out there and all you get is this. But guess I should never complain when you've had sunshine most of the day. :-)
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
30th November 2023 5:13pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Taffy
ace
Beautiful, even if not what you'd hoped for
December 1st, 2023
