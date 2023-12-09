Previous
Well, We Had Sun Tonight! by rickster549
Well, We Had Sun Tonight!

And did it light up. Couldn't believe the colors that we were seeing, especially being reflected on the water.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Rick

@rickster549
Diana ace
Wonderful composition and capture, those colours all over are just amazing.
December 10th, 2023  
