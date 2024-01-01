Sign up
Photo 3132
Didn't Light Up Quiet as Much Tonight!
Was expecting a lot more color tonight, but guess those few heavy clouds out there were enough to block out the sun as it went below the horizon. Lot warmer tonight, so I wasn't shivering and shaking the pier. :-)
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
9046
photos
169
followers
52
following
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
1st January 2024 6:05pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Love the sky
January 2nd, 2024
