Previous
Didn't Light Up Quiet as Much Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3132

Didn't Light Up Quiet as Much Tonight!

Was expecting a lot more color tonight, but guess those few heavy clouds out there were enough to block out the sun as it went below the horizon. Lot warmer tonight, so I wasn't shivering and shaking the pier. :-)
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
858% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Love the sky
January 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise