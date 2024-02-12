Sign up
Photo 3174
Tonight's Sunset Was Cancelled!
For Flash of Red February, 2024- Didn't have to do a whole lot for a black and white for this shot, as this was pretty much the way it looked. Actually got this shot as I was running back to the car, as the rain was coming across the river.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
365
NIKON D850
12th February 2024 5:53pm
sunsets-rick365
