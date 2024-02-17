Sign up
Previous
Photo 3179
Sunset With Animals!
Don't usually get any kind of animals in the sunset shot, but did manage to get the Blue Heron walking out there looking for a snack. Not sure how it would see it, but guess it has good night vision.
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
5
4
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9187
photos
167
followers
51
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
10th February 2024 6:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Joy's Focus
ace
Beautiful silhouettes!
February 18th, 2024
Bec
ace
Lovely capture
February 18th, 2024
amyK
ace
So cool with the heron
February 18th, 2024
John
ace
Gorgeous sunset. We have a lot of blue heron here. They are so quiet and elegant when searching for food in shallow water.
February 18th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
He's so small - but he adds so much interest.So good.
February 18th, 2024
