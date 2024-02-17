Previous
Sunset With Animals! by rickster549
Photo 3179

Sunset With Animals!

Don't usually get any kind of animals in the sunset shot, but did manage to get the Blue Heron walking out there looking for a snack. Not sure how it would see it, but guess it has good night vision.
17th February 2024

Rick

@rickster549
Joy's Focus ace
Beautiful silhouettes!
February 18th, 2024  
Bec ace
Lovely capture
February 18th, 2024  
amyK ace
So cool with the heron
February 18th, 2024  
John ace
Gorgeous sunset. We have a lot of blue heron here. They are so quiet and elegant when searching for food in shallow water.
February 18th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
He's so small - but he adds so much interest.So good.
February 18th, 2024  
