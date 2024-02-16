Previous
Sunset Before the Sun Went Down! by rickster549
Sunset Before the Sun Went Down!

This was another shot from yesterday before the sun totally went down. There were so many nice clouds up there and by time the sun went down, a lot of them had blown away. Totally cloudy tonight so had to go back to a sunny evening.
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Rick

@rickster549
Bill
Peaceful.
February 17th, 2024  
