Photo 3178
Sunset Before the Sun Went Down!
This was another shot from yesterday before the sun totally went down. There were so many nice clouds up there and by time the sun went down, a lot of them had blown away. Totally cloudy tonight so had to go back to a sunny evening.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Bill
Peaceful.
February 17th, 2024
