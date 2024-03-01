Previous
Osprey, After Lift Off! by rickster549
Osprey, After Lift Off!

Couldn't get the lens to focus while it was going down for the dive, but did manage to get it focused after it splashed and took off with it's prize. Oh yeah, pouring down rain this evening, so didn't get any sunset shots.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Danette Thompson ace
Super shot!
March 2nd, 2024  
Babs ace
Brilliant fav
March 2nd, 2024  
