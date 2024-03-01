Sign up
Photo 3192
Osprey, After Lift Off!
Couldn't get the lens to focus while it was going down for the dive, but did manage to get it focused after it splashed and took off with it's prize. Oh yeah, pouring down rain this evening, so didn't get any sunset shots.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
birds-rick365
Danette Thompson
Super shot!
March 2nd, 2024
Babs
Brilliant fav
March 2nd, 2024
