Sunset Through the Clouds! by rickster549
Sunset Through the Clouds!

Still cloudy today, but thought we might get to see a little bit of sun tonight. And a little bit was about all we saw. Shortly after this, the sun went down behind a heavier cloud and that was it.
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Rick

@rickster549
