Photo 3211
Sunset Through the Smoke!
Really smokey sunset again tonight. More-so then last night. And it even filtered out the sun.
20th March 2024
20th Mar 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
20th March 2024 7:29pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
