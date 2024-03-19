Previous
A Very Clear Sunset! by rickster549
A Very Clear Sunset!

Guess there was either haze or some smoke on the horizon, as the colors really came out tonight after the sun went down.
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details

Danette Thompson
Love the reflections
March 20th, 2024  
Babs
Beautiful fav
March 20th, 2024  
Mark
Beautiful shot
March 20th, 2024  
