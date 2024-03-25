Sign up
Photo 3216
Finally Got an Orchid on on the Vine!
No sunset tonight due to clouds again, so thought I'd pick my new orchid that finally had some flowers an popped out today. Hope those others pop real soon.
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Tags
flowers-rick365
Joy's Focus
ace
So beautiful!
March 26th, 2024
