Sunset With Lots of Clouds! by rickster549
Sunset With Lots of Clouds!

And we thought it was really going to light up tonight, but as usual here lately, there was a really dark cloud just on the horizon, and as the sun went on down, it was totally covered up and very little light came back.
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Rick

@rickster549
