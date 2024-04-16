Previous
Somewhat Colorful Tonight! by rickster549
Somewhat Colorful Tonight!

Had a few clouds out there tonight, but most of them had blown away from what there was earlier. And Glover, I did remember to clone out those two post that show up in some of the shots. :-)
16th April 2024

Rick

@rickster549
