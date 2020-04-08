Previous
Dragonfly on the Bud! by rickster549
Photo 1753

Dragonfly on the Bud!

Was looking for the owl's, but this was the only thing that popped out during that walk.
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
