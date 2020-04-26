Sign up
Dragonfly!
Not much to say about this one. Just glad to see them around.
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th April 2020 9:56am
Tags
dragonflys-rick365
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
April 27th, 2020
Milanie
ace
I like his shadow on the leaf.
April 27th, 2020
