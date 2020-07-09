Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1845
Dragonfly Hanging Out!
Saw this one after the cardinal flew. Funny how sometimes, you seem to find several different shots all at once.
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th July 2020 9:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dragonflys-rick365
