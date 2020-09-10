Previous
Rocky Raccoon Appeared for Just a Minute! by rickster549
Photo 1908

Rocky Raccoon Appeared for Just a Minute!

Caught him coming down out of the hollow, but then there were some young kids coming down the trail, and as soon as it heard them, it was back up into the hollow. I waited for a good while, but it just wasn't coming back down, anytime soon.
Rick

@rickster549
