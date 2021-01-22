Sign up
Photo 2042
Think It Might be Another Yellow-rumped Warbler!
Not totally sure about this one. It was bouncing around so much, was almost impossible to get a shot, but I finally fired off a bunch and did manage a couple of decent ones.
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
5930
photos
170
followers
39
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd January 2021 11:01am
Tags
birds-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice, they are cute!
January 23rd, 2021
Milanie
ace
And a great background for him, too
January 23rd, 2021
