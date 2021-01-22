Previous
Next
Think It Might be Another Yellow-rumped Warbler! by rickster549
Photo 2042

Think It Might be Another Yellow-rumped Warbler!

Not totally sure about this one. It was bouncing around so much, was almost impossible to get a shot, but I finally fired off a bunch and did manage a couple of decent ones.
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
559% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice, they are cute!
January 23rd, 2021  
Milanie ace
And a great background for him, too
January 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise