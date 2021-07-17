Previous
Next
The Food Was Almost as Big as the Squirrel! by rickster549
Photo 2218

The Food Was Almost as Big as the Squirrel!

But that didn't stop this guy from tearing into that magnolia bud. And to top it off, after I got the shots, it grabbed the cone and headed up a tree beside the fence.
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
607% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
He must be hungry lol.
July 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise