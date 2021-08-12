Previous
Dragonfly! by rickster549
Photo 2244

Dragonfly!

At least saw this dragonfly sitting down on the vine. Sure not much stirring right now.
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Milanie ace
To me, they always look like they're wearing a head-set! Nice close-up
August 13th, 2021  
