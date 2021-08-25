Previous
Another Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly! by rickster549
Another Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly!

Glad these guys are hanging around the garden area, here lately. So nice to get a shot without the wings flapping. And this one was in really good shape.
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Milanie ace
So crystal clear - must be something of a newbie to be in such good shape - still none here
August 26th, 2021  
