Red Shouldered Hawk Keeping an Eye on Me! by rickster549
Photo 2256

Red Shouldered Hawk Keeping an Eye on Me!

Scared this guy up in the tree and it was happy to sit there for several shots. And then it flew off to a more distant tree, which I wasn't going to chase after it any more.
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Bill ace
What an intense stare. Great capture.
August 25th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Beautifully focused
August 25th, 2021  
