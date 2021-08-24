Sign up
Photo 2256
Red Shouldered Hawk Keeping an Eye on Me!
Scared this guy up in the tree and it was happy to sit there for several shots. And then it flew off to a more distant tree, which I wasn't going to chase after it any more.
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th August 2021 10:52am
Privacy
Tags
birds-rick365
Bill
ace
What an intense stare. Great capture.
August 25th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Beautifully focused
August 25th, 2021
