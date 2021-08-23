Previous
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly! by rickster549
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly!

Couldn't believe it today, but there were several of these flying around the local garden and they were actually landing and not flapping their wings. Think I went crazy with the shots, but I'll have plenty to use for other uses.
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Rick

Milanie ace
Caught this one perfectly sprea1d
August 24th, 2021  
Elizabeth ace
Wonderful capture!
August 24th, 2021  
