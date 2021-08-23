Sign up
Photo 2255
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly!
Couldn't believe it today, but there were several of these flying around the local garden and they were actually landing and not flapping their wings. Think I went crazy with the shots, but I'll have plenty to use for other uses.
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
2
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
2248
2249
2250
2251
2252
2253
2254
2255
2253
2007
2304
2254
2008
2009
2305
2255
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd August 2021 10:43am
Tags
butterflys-rick365
Milanie
ace
Caught this one perfectly sprea1d
August 24th, 2021
Elizabeth
ace
Wonderful capture!
August 24th, 2021
