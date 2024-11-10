Sign up
Photo 3376
Bald Eagle Taking a Break!
Saw one of these guys hanging out in it's favorite tree. Just wish it was about a football field closer. Looks like it was pretty windy as the feather were sort of blowing around.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
10th November 2024 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
