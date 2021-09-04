Previous
Mr Squirrel Having a Snack! by rickster549
Photo 2267

Mr Squirrel Having a Snack!

Saw this guy as I was coming into the park. It grabbed a piece of the mushroom and started to eat. Didn't seem too concerned about me.
4th September 2021

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
