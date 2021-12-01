Previous
Lady Hooded Merganser! by rickster549
Photo 2355

Lady Hooded Merganser!

Driving out of the park this morning and saw this lady in the small pond, so had to pull over and get a few shots. Sure is a big difference between the male color and the female color.
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Rick

@rickster549
Photo Details

Milanie ace
That's a big time difference - and how neat spotting them close time-wise to post.
December 2nd, 2021  
Diana ace
She's also gorgeous. Lovely shot and reflection, a pity that green leaf is covering her eye ;-)
December 2nd, 2021  
