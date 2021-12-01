Sign up
Photo 2355
Lady Hooded Merganser!
Driving out of the park this morning and saw this lady in the small pond, so had to pull over and get a few shots. Sure is a big difference between the male color and the female color.
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
2
4
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
2353
2354
2355
2403
2107
2404
2354
2108
2405
2355
2109
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st December 2021 8:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
That's a big time difference - and how neat spotting them close time-wise to post.
December 2nd, 2021
Diana
ace
She's also gorgeous. Lovely shot and reflection, a pity that green leaf is covering her eye ;-)
December 2nd, 2021
