Photo 2354
Hooded Merganser!
The Hoodies are back. Finally have started seeing a few of these guys floating around. Hope they stay a while.
30th November 2021
30th Nov 21
0
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6866
photos
189
followers
52
following
2347
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
2353
2354
2402
2106
2403
2353
2107
2404
2354
2108
Views
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th November 2021 11:59am
Tags
birds-rick365
