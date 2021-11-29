Sign up
Photo 2353
Egret Fly-by!
Watched this egret for a while and finally it flew up and actually came over in my direction. This lake has some of the most colorful fir trees, (I think), and that is what the color is in the water. Best on black if you have the time.
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6863
photos
189
followers
53
following
644% complete
View this month »
2346
2347
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
2353
Latest from all albums
2351
2105
2402
2352
2106
2403
2353
2107
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th November 2021 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
What a real beauty! Both the bird (super focus of him flying) and the gorgeous color reflected in that water. A stunning shot.
November 30th, 2021
