Egret Fly-by! by rickster549
Egret Fly-by!

Watched this egret for a while and finally it flew up and actually came over in my direction. This lake has some of the most colorful fir trees, (I think), and that is what the color is in the water. Best on black if you have the time.
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
What a real beauty! Both the bird (super focus of him flying) and the gorgeous color reflected in that water. A stunning shot.
November 30th, 2021  
