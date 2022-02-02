Previous
Blue Heron on the Prowl! by rickster549
Blue Heron on the Prowl!

These guys are always on the prowl. Seemed like it was a little too far up in the grass for a fish, so maybe a lizard.
2nd February 2022 2nd Feb 22

Rick

Esther Rosenberg ace
They can stare into he gras for hours.... funky birds, but oh so pretty. Nice shot
February 3rd, 2022  
bruni ace
Patient and don't move.
February 3rd, 2022  
