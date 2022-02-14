Previous
Next
Luna Moth! by rickster549
Photo 2430

Luna Moth!

Pretty certain that is what this one is. Saw it on the ground and it was moving around a little bit. Sort of surprised to see one around at this time of year. Think the cold may have slowed it down.
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
665% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Definitely unusual to spot this time of year!
February 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise