Photo 2436
Red Shouldered Hawk!
Was driving out of the neighborhood and saw this guy sitting up on one of the fences. Had to stop and back up and hope it was still there. To my surprise, there were two of them up there. This one was the closest, so it got most of the shots.
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th February 2022 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
