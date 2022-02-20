Previous
Next
Red Shouldered Hawk! by rickster549
Photo 2436

Red Shouldered Hawk!

Was driving out of the neighborhood and saw this guy sitting up on one of the fences. Had to stop and back up and hope it was still there. To my surprise, there were two of them up there. This one was the closest, so it got most of the shots.
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
667% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise