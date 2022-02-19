Previous
Mr Cardinal Checking Things Out! by rickster549
Photo 2435

Mr Cardinal Checking Things Out!

Did manage to find Mr Cardinal up in the tree. Was making quite a bit of noise also, while up there. Guess it was calling for the Mrs.
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Rick

